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INTERVIEW: Hispanic Heavyweight Champion's Desperate Warning Of America’s Border Collapse
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149 views • April 17, 2019
The crisis at America's southern border has reached unprecedented levels with human/drug trafficking and violence on the rise. Former heavyweight champion David "Nino" Rodriguez joins Alex to discuss the realities of illegal immigration you won't hear about on any other network!
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