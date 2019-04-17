© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Third Wave Feminism Is Really Just Anti-Man
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • April 17, 2019
Tommy Sotomayor joins the show during his monthly time slot to discuss politics and culture. Owne and Tommy go off on a jag about the hypocrisy of third wave feminism. All attempts to equalize the gender debate all come off to the normal populus as Anti-Man.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.