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VIDEO: Lou Dobbs Warns Of Notre Dame Fire Cover Up
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1680 views • April 17, 2019
Alex Jones presents a video of Lou Dobbs during his Fox program where he warns his viewers that the French investigation into what exactly started the Notre Dame fire may be covering up the very realistic possibility of arson for what he calls, "political reasons."
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