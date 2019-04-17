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Notre Dame Fire May Be Occult Ritual Says Investigative Journalist
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795 views • April 17, 2019
Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out how the Notre Dame fire may or may not be an occult ritual, predicted by Nostradamus in one of his infamous quatrains, that is being used to usher in a new era of "Chrislam" where Christians and Muslims are forced into a culture collision.
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