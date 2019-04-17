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VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Defends Joe Rogan Against Leftist Thought Police
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417 views • April 17, 2019
Tucker Carlson called out Media Matters for having chosen Joe Rogan as their latest target as they continue the march of leftist censorship. Alex jones exposes tyranny of those that seek to control free speech online.
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