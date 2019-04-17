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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 4/17/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS Mike Adams
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34 views • April 17, 2019
The lofty upload vs viewer restrictions imposed will soon cap me frm uploading here.
Find me on bitchute.com
HD Version - https://www.bitchute.com/video/rRiT2Sa4VZuu/
MIAMI WOMAN TRAVELS TO COLORADO TO SHOOT UP SCHOOL, FOUND DEAD, SCHOOLS LOCKED DWN
GHOST OF ND; HAUNTING FIGURE SPOTTED @ ND CATHEDRAL FIRE, SOME BELIEVE ANCIENT KNIGHTS TEMPLAR
TUCKER: IN 20 YRS EVERY 5TH GRADER WILL THINK WHITE SUPREMACISTS DID 9/11
Guests:
Leo Lyon Zagami
David "Nino" Rodriguez
4Th Hour Host:
Mike Adams
Find me on bitchute.com
HD Version - https://www.bitchute.com/video/rRiT2Sa4VZuu/
MIAMI WOMAN TRAVELS TO COLORADO TO SHOOT UP SCHOOL, FOUND DEAD, SCHOOLS LOCKED DWN
GHOST OF ND; HAUNTING FIGURE SPOTTED @ ND CATHEDRAL FIRE, SOME BELIEVE ANCIENT KNIGHTS TEMPLAR
TUCKER: IN 20 YRS EVERY 5TH GRADER WILL THINK WHITE SUPREMACISTS DID 9/11
Guests:
Leo Lyon Zagami
David "Nino" Rodriguez
4Th Hour Host:
Mike Adams
Keywords
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