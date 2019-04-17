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AOC Has Solved The issue of Climate Change
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9 views • April 17, 2019
Democrats have got Climate Change all figured out. AOC fully knows that if we cut greenhouse gas emission in half we will save the world. So Owen reminds us that since we are equally divided on politics, so why don't all of the democrats in solidarity join forces together and reach their climate change correction goals. No cars, trains, planes, A/C or electricity while us logical patriots enjoy our lives.
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