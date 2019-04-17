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France announces global competition for new Notre Dame Spire
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17 views • April 17, 2019
Bids are coming out of the woodwork, no pun intended, to recreate the spire devastatingly burnt down during the recent fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral. Nick Begich and Owen discuss this and the recent revelations involving a mysterious figure who is seen on tape wandering the church during the fire when, reportedly, there wasn't supposed to be anyone in the building at the time.
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