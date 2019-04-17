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Mueller report failure marks the beginning of the end of the deep state
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30 views • April 17, 2019
The time has finally come for the tides to shift in the culture during Trump's presidency, and only time will tell what events will unfold by the end of his term. One thing is clear as the Mueller report is coming to an end: the counter investigation is upon the democrats conspirators hell bent on taking Trump down, and the deep state will be hunted down and tried for their crimes against America
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