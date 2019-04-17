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Mysterious Figure Caught On Tape During Notre Dame Fire
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502 views • April 17, 2019
Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the speculation surrounding the discovery of a mysterious figure on live television cameras walking across a very high level of the Cathedral while the spire and wooden elements burned on the other side of the great Notre Dame.
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