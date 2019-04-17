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17Apr19: 850 yrs, 2 World Wars, But “Some People Did Something”
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36 views • April 17, 2019
UK government says Gatwick drone crisis that kept 140,000 stranded for days may have been “an inside job” or it may not have existed at all. But don’t dare question the Notre Dame fire was anything but an accident. Then, volunteer TJ Morris joins with an eyewitness account of media cover-up of FEMA’s failure as feds prepare to leave Florida’s panhandle months after Hurricane Michael with only 10% of the job done.
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