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Desecration & Hatred While France Looks for Scapegoat
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216 views • April 17, 2019
It sounds like the phony narrative of the Skripal poisoning. Although the investigation will take dozens of investigators months, CNN & FOX push the French government’s forgone conclusion that Notre Dame fire is “accidental”. Who is the person filmed in the cathedral, after everyone left & before the fire, wearing what looks like a turban & robe?
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