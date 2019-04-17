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Media Ignores US Hurricane Disaster, FEMA Abandons FL Panhandle
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23 views • April 17, 2019
TJ Morris joins to talk about FEMA’s bureaucratic failure months after Hurricane Michael with only 10% remediation, squalid conditions and mainstream media refusing to report. Morris and others are stepping up to do what bureaucracy won’t as FEMA prepares to leave. Here’s how you can help at BearIndependent.com
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