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TREASON? Does Trump Know The Internet Is Being Transferred To The UN/EU?
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683 views • April 17, 2019
Regulations being enacted by the EU/UN actually benefit Big Tech and the globalist agenda of censorship. Alex breaks down solutions for President Trump to act on to keep America from this digital tyranny.
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