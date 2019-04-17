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Notre Dame Fire: Symbol of Eurabia
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23 views • April 17, 2019
Is Notre Dame simply “art & architecture” as Ilhan Omar said or a “gift to the human species” as Buttigieg said? There’s more to Notre Dame than that, and there’s more to the attacks on churches than globalist politicians and mainstream media will admit.
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