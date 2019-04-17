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Kennedy: Bill Weld is a ‘lumbering disappointment'
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2 views • April 17, 2019
FBN’s Kennedy takes aim at former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
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newspoliticsbusinessfox businessfox business network2020 election2020 presidential electionkennedylisa kennedy montgomeryrepublican partykennedy fox business2020 election candidatesbill weldbill weld 2020bill weld 2020 adbill weld 2020 announcementbill weld 2020 fox newsbill weld announcementprimary politicsrepublican primary
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