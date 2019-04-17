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Trey Gowdy argues against releasing full Mueller report
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9 views • April 17, 2019
Releasing the full Mueller report will do nothing but 'further entrench' opinions already held about the Russia probe, Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy argues. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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white housecurrent eventsnewsgowdypresident trumprussia collusionfox newsfox news channeltrump newsdonald trumptrump administrationamerica's newsroommueller proberobert muellerrussia investigationrussia probetrey gowdymueller reportsandra smithwilliam barrattorney generalbill hemmermueller investigationtrump russiatrump mueller
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