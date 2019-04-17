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Woman Alleged As Columbine Stalker Sol Pais/Sunshine Is Dead
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139 views • April 17, 2019
Sol Pais has been found dead in Colorado after Authorities were made aware of her intentions to possibly commit a mass shooting. Alex covers this breaking news that affected 60% of the public schools in the state.
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