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Arizona border city declares state of emergency over migrant crisis
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536 views • April 17, 2019
Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto on the mounting debate over border security and immigration reform.
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newspoliticsbusinessimmigrationarizonafox businessfox business networkborder crisispersonalityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationillegalscavutoneil cavutocavuto coast to coastimmigration crisisborder patrolart del cuetoasylum seekersyumaasylumneil cavuto fox businessart del cueto fox businessborder cities
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