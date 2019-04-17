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How Far I'll Go - Moana - Christian Parody
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16 views • April 17, 2019
How Far I'll Go - Moana - Christian Parody
source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmOt91JTTSE
Marked by Grace Music Published on Jul 10, 2018
This is a Christian remix of the song "How Far I'll Go" from
the movie Moana. This Christian version of the song is about
Ruth and Naomi and how their story fits into redemptive history.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmOt91JTTSE
Marked by Grace Music Published on Jul 10, 2018
This is a Christian remix of the song "How Far I'll Go" from
the movie Moana. This Christian version of the song is about
Ruth and Naomi and how their story fits into redemptive history.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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