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Dems are out of touch with American people: Former New Mexico Gov.
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210 views • April 17, 2019
Former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez discusses President Trump’s proposal to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities and how some mayors vowed to welcome undocumented immigrants into their cities.
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newsbusinessimmigrationfox businessfox business networkasylum lawsborder crisisillegal immigrantsillegal immigration2020 democratstrish regan primetimedavid asmanillegalsborder patrolnew mexicoasylumsusana martinezdavid asman fox businessborder crisis usaasylum 2019new mexico governorsusana martinez fox businesssusana martinez new mexico
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