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NY Teacher Bans Trump From "Hero" Assignment
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2 views • April 17, 2019
"Bella deserved a chance to make her case for President Trump. Yet this teacher did what all left wingers are now doing: silencing the voices of those in opposition. The only speech that is allowed is speech approved and accepted by the left." —Grant Stinchfield
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