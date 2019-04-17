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The NRA Has "Held Congress Hostage," yet Violent Crime Is Down by Half
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1 view • April 17, 2019
"Elizabeth Warren doesn't want to note that while the NRA has supposedly been running rough-shod over the country, the violent crime has been cut almost in half. That's a good thing. In fact, that's a great thing." —Cam Edwards
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