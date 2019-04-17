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This Is Why Eric Swalwell Is Afraid to Talk About Handgun Bans
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4 views • April 17, 2019
"The Supreme Court has already declared handgun bans to be unconstitutional... So Eric Swalwell's not going to talk about handguns... He's going to talk about the firearms that were used in fewer homicides than fists and feet last year." —Cam Edwards
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