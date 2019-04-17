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Lawmakers Are Targeting You, Not the Habitual Gun-Crime Offenders
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2 views • April 17, 2019
"Why would you not target and tailor your laws—or even tailor your attention, if you're a lawmaker—to those individuals who are habitual offenders, who are wreaking havoc in their communities, as opposed to trying to make life more difficult for the folks who are the glue in their communities?" —Cam Edwards
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