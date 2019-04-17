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HR8 Is a Springboard for a Gun Registry
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4 views • April 17, 2019
"Even though federal gun registries are illegal, this bill is the first step in creating one. How in the world can you enforce this law if the government doesn't already know who has which gun." —Grant Stinchfield
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