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"The Protected Class" Are Hypocrites of the Highest Degree
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5 views • April 17, 2019
"From Bernie to Biden, Harris to Warren, they all surround themselves with armed guards, all the while, living and working behind walls protected by that same armed security. So what’s good for them is not good for you and me. It's hypocrisy at its highest level." —Grant Stinchfield
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