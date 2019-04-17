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Top 10 SHOCKING Facts about Philippines | Filipino Facts & History |
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442 views • April 17, 2019
#Philippines #Filipino The Pearl of the Orient, a collection of more than 7,000 beautiful islands, the Philippines has been continuously sculpted by Mother Nature and other, stronger countries. Explored by Magellan in 1521 and named in honor of Prince Philip, the Spanish held the islands for 350 years before ceding them to the U.S. in 1899.
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