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A NATIONALIST-SOCIALIST CALLER CAN'T DEFEND SEGREGATION OF RACES
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194 views • April 17, 2019
On the Unite America First broadcast with Will Johnson, a caller called in claiming to be part of the Nationalist-Socialist party. He said he wanted our borders to be closed to both legal and illegal immigration and he wanted all races to have their own ethnostates. However, he couldn't defend why.
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