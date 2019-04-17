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1913: The Year It All Went Wrong
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235 views • April 17, 2019
The Federal Reserve, Federal Income Tax, the 17th Amendment, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the ADL... What do these have in common? The Year 1913. Find out why.
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