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House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Hate Crimes and White Nationalism (C-SPAN2 COMPLETE) 4/09/19 Candace Owens
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13 views • April 17, 2019
The entire House Judiciary Committee circus on the rise of hate crimes & growth of white nationalism.
Candace Owens of Turning Point USA testified, criticizing Democrats for holding such a hearing as well as her epic response to liar & dispicable Democrat Representative of the 33rd District of California, Ted Lieu (Beverly Hills, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica) who blatantly attempted to assassinate her character by making her out to be a Hitler supporting racist.
Candace Owens of Turning Point USA testified, criticizing Democrats for holding such a hearing as well as her epic response to liar & dispicable Democrat Representative of the 33rd District of California, Ted Lieu (Beverly Hills, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica) who blatantly attempted to assassinate her character by making her out to be a Hitler supporting racist.
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democratsfacebookgooglejerrold nadlerturning point usacandace owensalexandria waldenanti defamation leaguec-spancalifornia 33rd districtcivil rights groupsdennis pragereileen hershenovequal justice societyeva patersonhate crimeshouse judiciary committee hearingkristen clarkelawyers committee for civil rights under lawneil pottsted lieuwhite nationalismzionist organization of america
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