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Sanders wants taxpayers to pay more to advance his 'Medicare for All' plan
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7 views • April 17, 2019
Former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf, Trump 2020 Strategic Communications Director Marc Lotter, former investment banker Carol Roth and Layfield Report CEO John Layfield discuss Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) claim that Americans will pay more in taxes for lower health care costs.
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