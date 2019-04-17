© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - Bernie Sanders Labels Infowars White Supremecist, Encouraging Violence - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Share
Report
79 views • April 17, 2019
The double think of the Democrats has reached new peak level of insanity as their sanctuary city policy is being accepted by Trump and now they say it is illegal. We also hear from Infowars Army after they were confronted by 2 thugs in Houston at an event. The ultimate Bernie Sanders clip exposes how much of a fraud he is.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.