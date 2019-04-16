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Full Show – Learn What Really Caused The Notre Dame Blaze – 04/16/2019
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669 views • April 16, 2019
French authorities are launching a criminal probe into the Notre Dame fire with the specific focus on the employees of a restoration company. Experts predict rebuilding the gothic landmark will take decades. Also, a French priest is being described as a hero for saving Christian relics from the blazing cathedral - including the Crown of Thorns. Joining today’s show is CannaSense spokesperson Daniel Crumpton sharing his journey helping qualified patients gain access to cannabis medication.
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