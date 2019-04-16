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Dr. Begich: To Be Free We Must First Respect Ourselves
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96 views • April 16, 2019
Dr. Nick Begich joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss how we must respect ourselves because we are children of God, and in turn, we are apart of God's interconnected consciousness, so by respecting ourselves, we connect with our creator and can harness our own free will, given to us, for good.
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