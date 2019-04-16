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Racist Bernie Sanders Says Black People Are White Supremacists
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108 views • April 16, 2019
Owen begs the question to the listeners on what he would do if he actually was approached by a black or hispanic Infowars Supporter. Will they be all White Supremacists to him as well? Only time will tell as we wait and see these Democrats continue to ride their hate train.
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