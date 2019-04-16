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Destroying The Attention Span Is Key To Exterminating Humanity
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1508 views • April 16, 2019
The attention span of the population has been shrinking for decades as the globalists seek even more control over the population. Dr. Nick Begich joins Alex in studio to expose the attack on our minds by Big Tech.
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