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FBI Searches For Suspect Sol Pais In Columbine, Jeffco Schools Threat
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18 views • April 16, 2019
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I’M ALSO ON Brighteon.com/channel/linkirb1 but I’m no longe r posting there since there’s very little views! I may post there again if I get kicked off YT.
Brighteon.com use to be real.video
My email: linkirb@gmail
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Twitter: @WGONLinda
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WGON
I’M ALSO ON Brighteon.com/channel/linkirb1 but I’m no longe r posting there since there’s very little views! I may post there again if I get kicked off YT.
Brighteon.com use to be real.video
My email: linkirb@gmail
www.whatsgoingonnews.net
Twitter: @WGONLinda
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