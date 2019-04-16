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Sanctuary City Idea Totally Backfires on the Democrats
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12 views • April 16, 2019
Oakland's sanctuary city policy has officially slapped them back in the face now that Trump has put them to task by suggestion that Illegals be dumped off in such cities. Trump has really caught these fools with their pants down, and this backfiring of liberal ideology provides constant entertainment.
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