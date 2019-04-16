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Learn Why The Globalists Fear The Individual
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138 views • April 16, 2019
Dr. Nick Begich joins Alex Jones live in studio to break down why the globalists, as they consolidate power into the hands of corporate interests worldwide, fear the individual, and why they see any unique ideas and voices as direct threats to their plan to usher in a communist, one-world-government system.
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