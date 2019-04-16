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Infowars Army Houston Confronted By Anti-Trump Thugs
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22 views • April 16, 2019
Once again the Infowars Army Strikes again with another viral video showcasing the true threat to the rights we have as Americans. Pastor Sam and Company of the IW Army all describe the most recent Anti-Trump thug attack during an outside rally in support of the president.
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