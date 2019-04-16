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875 French Churches Burned In 2018
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14 views • April 16, 2019
As the aftermath of the tragic Notre Dame Cathedral fire unfolds, questions as to whether or not to believe the narrative presented by the media is brought to the front of everyone's minds. There is no doubt that France has been fraught with religious tension between Islam and Christianity, as a new report highlights showing in 2018 alone there was 875 French churches were involved in fires.
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