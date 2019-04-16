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With Mueller Report looming, Fake News Media Tries To Save Face
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5 views • April 16, 2019
Brian Stelter will always do his best to cover up his lies. Rachel Maddow will always deflect her wrongful attacks with thin hollow excuses and meager retractions. No one in the Fake News Media, though, will ever have the cojones to do anything to properly apologize except only to save face.
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