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The Truth About The Notre Dame Fire
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500 views • April 16, 2019
Although many people were recorded celebrating the Notre Dame fire online, the MSM is pushing the false narrative that conservatives are creating fake news. Paul Joseph Watson reveals the truth according to the facts as they unfolded.
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