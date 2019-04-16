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Bernie Sanders Admits he doesn't like his own tax plan
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3 views • April 16, 2019
Owen can't get enough of the fool that is Bernie Sanders and the honest reaction he showed to Bret Baier when asked about giving back the tax revenue he gained by Trump's tax cuts. That was the scoff heard around the nation. Watch Owen excoriate this false socialist idot who tries to preach economic equally while raking in millions and benefiting from trump tax cuts.
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