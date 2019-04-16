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The Left Celebrates Ban Of Female Reporter
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502 views • April 16, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett was banned from attending a speech by Bernie Sanders although she was sitting quietly in the audience. Kaitlin joins Alex to discuss how the left keeps proving they really want to control minorities and women.
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