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VIDEO: French Official Says Investigate Notre Dame Inferno
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263 views • April 16, 2019
Although Islamic terrorism and threats against Christians are on the rise in Europe, the MSM appears ready to censor any opinions that the fire at Notre Dame may have been a terror attack. Alex breaks down how even french officials are now questioning the true motives of this tragedy.
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