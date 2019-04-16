1514 - 9A -Is Glenn Beck Intentionally Floating Factless Conspiracy Theory On Notre Dame Fire

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“If this was arson, this is going to be bad,” he said. “If this was arson of any foreign kind of––any foreign entity, anybody with a grudge, I think if––––but if this was started by Islamists, I don’t think you’ll find out about it because I think it would set the entire country on fire.
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