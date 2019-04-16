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15 FACTS THAT PROVE JAPAN IS NOT LIKE ANY OTHER COUNTRY
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390 views • April 16, 2019
Sometimes, Japanese creativeness and technological advancement go a bit too far, leaving behind things that people from Western world find anything from weird to amazing. Let’s find out what you might see if you visit this amazing Asian country.
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