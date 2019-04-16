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10 Facts About JAPAN You NEVER KNEW
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220 views • April 16, 2019
A beautiful country known for both its punctuality and beauty, and even has the longest life expectancy in the world, we're going to look at the Top 10 Most Interesting Facts About Japan.
10. Japan’s Super Seniors
9. World’s Longest Operating Company
8. Famous People From Japan
7. Punctuality In The Railway System
6. Japanese Cuisine
5. Cubed Watermelons And Even More Exotic Shapes
4. Pets Outnumber Children
3. The Toilets of Japan
2. Sleeping On The Job
1. Most People Sitting In A Single Chair
10. Japan’s Super Seniors
9. World’s Longest Operating Company
8. Famous People From Japan
7. Punctuality In The Railway System
6. Japanese Cuisine
5. Cubed Watermelons And Even More Exotic Shapes
4. Pets Outnumber Children
3. The Toilets of Japan
2. Sleeping On The Job
1. Most People Sitting In A Single Chair
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